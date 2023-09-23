Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $8.08. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 16,819 shares traded.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

