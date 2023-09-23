Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $8.08. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 16,819 shares traded.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.