FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.15

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$198.15 and traded as high as C$208.37. FirstService shares last traded at C$203.86, with a volume of 113,529 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from C$165.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

FirstService Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$205.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$198.26.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 7.3942817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.50, for a total value of C$309,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.50, for a total transaction of C$309,000.00. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.12, for a total value of C$102,560.00. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

