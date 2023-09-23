First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.76

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $16.50. First United shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 3,214 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First United in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

First United Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). First United had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Research analysts predict that First United Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. First United’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First United by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First United by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

