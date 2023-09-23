TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.85

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $9.00. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 4,016 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 2.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,309 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company's stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

