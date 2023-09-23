International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.65

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.65 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.61). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 120,319 shares trading hands.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £291.38 million, a PE ratio of 684.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.78.

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is currently 5,263.16%.

Insider Transactions at International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance Company Profile

In related news, insider Deborah Davis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £18,450 ($22,853.96). Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

