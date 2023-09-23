Wanchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.87 million and $1.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,105,388 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

