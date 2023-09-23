Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.00. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 3,407 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -11.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Further Reading

