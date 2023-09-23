Navcoin Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $81,888.77 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00149224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00049010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026711 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003885 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

