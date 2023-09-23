PlatonCoin (PLTC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.83 Million

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.83 million and $0.07 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars.

