Decred Reaches Market Cap of $202.05 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.03 or 0.00049010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $202.05 million and approximately $552,288.44 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00149224 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026711 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003885 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,511,620 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.