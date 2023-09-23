Metis (MTS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded up 31,848.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $14.95 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Metis Profile
Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
