Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00100007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00027941 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

