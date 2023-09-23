BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0090

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $26.92 million and approximately $434,611.79 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001502 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,069,328 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

