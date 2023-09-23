Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $136.61 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $6.56 or 0.00024669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $136.61 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00149224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00049010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026711 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003885 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.55589312 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

