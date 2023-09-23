KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,431 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

