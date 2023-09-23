Sharkey Howes & Javer Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.