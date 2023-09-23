AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $5.73 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.53. The company has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

