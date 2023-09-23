Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 102 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

