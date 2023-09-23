Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $349.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.43 and a 200 day moving average of $336.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

