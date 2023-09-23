PACK Private Wealth LLC Buys 575 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.9% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.73 and a 200 day moving average of $429.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

