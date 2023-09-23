AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.16. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

