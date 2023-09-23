Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,732.59

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $37.82 million and approximately $55,732.59 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

