Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Trims Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $43.49 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

