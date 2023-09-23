Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Buys New Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 370,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 315,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $725.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.75 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

