iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Trimmed by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

