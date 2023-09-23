Herold Advisors Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $210.49 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

