Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $290,398,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after buying an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,387 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 510.5% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,199,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,026 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.566 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

