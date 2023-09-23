Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,588 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,966 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

