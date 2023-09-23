Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $401.95 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.35. The company has a market capitalization of $378.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

