Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVS opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.