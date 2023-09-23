First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

