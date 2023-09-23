Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 662,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,056. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

