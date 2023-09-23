8,012 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,458,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 809,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. 70,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,913. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.