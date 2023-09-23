Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,783,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,243,251. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

