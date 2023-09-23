Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 352,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 122,132 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 80,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 21,175,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,514. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.