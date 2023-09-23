Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.72. 38,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,071. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $189.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.