Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 723 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. 1,196,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

