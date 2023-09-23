Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortive by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Fortive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Fortive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,589. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

