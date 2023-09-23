Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.