Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $480,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

