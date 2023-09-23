BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

BlackRock stock opened at $660.10 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $702.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.