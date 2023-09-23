Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,857 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after purchasing an additional 565,067 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,394. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

