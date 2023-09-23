Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,803.12.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $39.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,570.27. The stock had a trading volume of 112,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,421. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,504.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,511.23. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,613,774 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.