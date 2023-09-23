Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $336.02. 705,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.85 and a 200-day moving average of $324.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

