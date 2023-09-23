SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 155,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 895,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SLYV stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. 231,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,183. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

