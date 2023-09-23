Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.7 %

BLDR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.84. 1,650,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,709. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.