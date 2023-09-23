Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average is $171.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

