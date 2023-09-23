18,019 Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Purchased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.31% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of TAXF opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

