SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 14,518 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $540.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

