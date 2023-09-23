iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

